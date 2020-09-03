1/1
Lucia Harrington
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Brooklyn - Lucia Harrington, 86, of Brooklyn died September 2, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Paul Harrington. Daughter of the late Leo and Marie (Ange-Robin) Brie, she was born September 23, 1933 in Quebec, Canada.
Loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves her two children Mark Harrington (Dawn) of Brooklyn and Brad Harrington (Amy) of Brooklyn, her beloved granddaughters Brooke and Kailey. A special thank you from her family to the staff at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn.
Graveside service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 AM at South Cemetery, Brooklyn CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Memories & Condolences
