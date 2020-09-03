Lucia Harrington 1933 - 2020
Brooklyn - Lucia Harrington, 86, of Brooklyn died September 2, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Paul Harrington. Daughter of the late Leo and Marie (Ange-Robin) Brie, she was born September 23, 1933 in Quebec, Canada.
Loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves her two children Mark Harrington (Dawn) of Brooklyn and Brad Harrington (Amy) of Brooklyn, her beloved granddaughters Brooke and Kailey. A special thank you from her family to the staff at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn.
Graveside service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 AM at South Cemetery, Brooklyn CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com