Lucia Lamperelli
1931 - 2020
Uncasville - Lucia Lamperelli, left this world to go spend eternal life with her beloved husband Val, on October 22, 2020, in the late afternoon of one of the most beautiful fall days.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30 at 12 pm at Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 815 Boswell Avenue, Norwich.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers and donations, that you take the time to sit down with a loved one for a Sunday dinner and pay it forward with an act of kindness to those in need.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
