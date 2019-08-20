|
Lucille Miskiewicz 1928 - 2019
Taftville - Lucille Miskiewicz 90, of Taftville died Saturday afternoon August 17, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. She was born in Norwich on September 9, 1928 the daughter of the late Joseph and Albina (LaBarre) Benoit. Lucille was employed as a clerk at the former Bellantone's Pharmacy for 25 years before retiring. She also worked in the lab at the former Ponemah Mills in Taftville. On August 21, 1948 she married Frank A. Miskiewicz at Sacred Heart Church in Tafvillle who died on April 1, 2008. She is survived by one son: Gary Miskiewicz of Jewett City and her daughter Karen Nieman and her husband William of Waterford, grandchildren: Kate Gacicia of MA, Harry Nieman of Waterford and Kyle Miskiewicz of Gales Ferry, great grandchildren: Dominic and Gianna Gacicia and Zoe Miskiewicz, as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother Joseph Benoit and one sister Viola Tessier. Her family would like to than the Backus Hospital who made her last week comfortable and also her kind friends at Wequonnoc Village.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 A.M. August 23rd at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church Parish Life Center, P.O. Box 208, Taftville, CT 06380. The Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019