Lucille Trahan 1925 - 2020
Dayville - Lucille Trahan, 94, of Dayville passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020. She was born in Danielson on August 27, 1925 to the late Allen Rounds and Alexina (Breault) Rounds. She worked for thirteen years at the Brooklyn Savings Bank as head teller and in 1967, she and her husband purchased Dowe's Inc which she managed for twenty years before retiring. After retirement, she enjoyed spending the winters at her home in Jupiter, Florida.
Lucille was predeceased by the love of her life Robert "Tubby" Trahan, her sister Simone Poitras and her two brothers Gerald Rounds and Donald Rounds. She is survived by two daughters Sandra D'Angona of Middletown, CT and Karen Carragher of Jupiter, FL, her grandchildren Steven D'Angona of Middletown, CT and Erin Carragher of Moosup, CT, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She will always be remembered for her kindness and the many cards and gifts she sent for every special occasion.
The family would also like to say a special thank you to Jill Hill for all her help and support over the years. It meant the world to Lucille.
Services will be held at a later date. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.