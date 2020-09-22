Lucretia Barber 2020

Norwich - Lucretia "Grace" Barber, 95, a longtime Norwich resident passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Grace was born to Italian immigrants, Joseph and Rose Savino, in Bronx, New York, and as a young girl moved to Scotland, Conn., working on her parent's dairy farm. Grace married her husband, Peter D. Barber Dec. 1, 1956 and moved to Norwich to raise her family.

Grace was a deeply devoted and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved nothing more than spending time and being surrounded by her family and will be sorely missed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Peter D. Barber and brother, Nicholas Savino. She is survived by her son, Peter A. Barber and wife Annette of Norwich; daughter Roseanne and husband Joseph Muscarella of Norwich; a sister Rose Cochran of Preston; four grandchildren Dominique Fairbanks, Bianca Viens, Joseph Muscarella, Gia Barber; two great-granddaughters, Julia Grace and Clara Rose.

In accordance with her wishes, a private funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home assisted in caring for her services.



