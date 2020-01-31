|
|
Lucy Burgess 1936 - 2020
Uncasville - Lucy Burgess, 83, died peacefully at home on Tuesday.
She was born Lucia Piascik on Oct. 24, 1936 to the late Antoni and Monika (Majchijak) Piascik in New London, CT. She later married John Burgess in New London. He predeceased her in 1998.
Lucy liked to cook, craft and keep a meticulous home, all while caring for her family. She worked at the former Capeheart Corp and Beaudreau Electric. Friends and neighbors as well as her son Steve will miss her.
Besides her husband, Lucy was also predeceased by a son, Michael Burgess.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, February 6th from 10am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 all being held at the Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Tnpk., Uncasville, CT. Procession will follow for inurnment at St. Mary Cemetery, New London, CT.
Donations in Lucy's memory may be made to either the CT Humane Society or .
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020