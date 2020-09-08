1/1
Lucy Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Davis 1924 - 2020
Norwich - Lucy Davis, 95, of Norwich passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
She was born in Norwich, Sept 27, 1924, the daughter of the late Matteo and Angelina Tedesco.
She was predeceased by her husband and soulmate, Leo Davis, who passed away in Feb. 1988. They were married for 42 years. She was also predeceased by her sisters Anastasia Ellison, Raffaela Twarog, and Mary Salomon; brothers Pasquale Tedesco and Matteo Tedesco.
Lucy is survived by two children, Lonnie Davis of Niantic and Tish and Jay Lorinsky of Norwich; four grandchildren Lance and Michelle Davis, Leticia Gerry, Michael Lorinsky and Nicole Lorinsky, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister Angelina Serruto.
Lucy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be remembered for her kindheartedness and generosity. She was well known for her delicious cooking. The aromas would travel through the neighborhood enticing many to stop by for a bite. She always made room at her table and always had plenty of food.
Lucy's family would like to thank Dan for helping her throughout the years, whom was like a grandson to her.
Due to current circumstances, burial will be private and there will be no calling hours at this time. The family hopes to hold a memorial at a later date.
Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved