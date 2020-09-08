Lucy Davis 1924 - 2020

We are so sad to lose such a special lady in the family, yet strengthened by the fact that she is no longer suffering. I personally have memories from my childhood of going to see "Mrs. Davis and her sister Mrs. Solomon" to sell Girl Scout Cookies or Trick or Treat. I was always welcomed with a beautiful smile and she always offered an ice tea or a lemonade. My husband Jeff tells stories of always going to visit Auntie Lou, swim in her pool, talk, and how she made the best ever fried chicken.
Years later, she became "Auntie Loo" when I married Jeff. She and our daughter developed a special bond as well. They wrote letters to each other and our daughter treasures her special gifts from Auntie Loo.
Our love, hugs and prayers go out to Tish, Jay, Michael, Sana, Nicole, Matt, Lonnie, Patricia, Lance, Michelle and Piper, and Leticia.
1/1