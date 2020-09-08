1/1
Lucy Davis
1924 - 2020
Lucy Davis 1924 - 2020
Norwich - Lucy Davis, 95, of Norwich passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
She was born in Norwich, Sept 27, 1924, the daughter of the late Matteo and Angelina Tedesco.
She was predeceased by her husband and soulmate, Leo Davis, who passed away in Feb. 1988. They were married for 42 years. She was also predeceased by her sisters Anastasia Ellison, Raffaela Twarog, and Mary Salomon; brothers Pasquale Tedesco and Matteo Tedesco.
Lucy is survived by two children, Lonnie Davis of Niantic and Tish and Jay Lorinsky of Norwich; four grandchildren Lance and Michelle Davis, Leticia Gerry, Michael Lorinsky and Nicole Lorinsky, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister Angelina Serruto.
Lucy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be remembered for her kindheartedness and generosity. She was well known for her delicious cooking. The aromas would travel through the neighborhood enticing many to stop by for a bite. She always made room at her table and always had plenty of food.
Lucy's family would like to thank Dan for helping her throughout the years, whom was like a grandson to her.
Due to current circumstances, burial will be private and there will be no calling hours at this time. The family hopes to hold a memorial at a later date.
Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
We are so sad to lose such a special lady in the family, yet strengthened by the fact that she is no longer suffering. I personally have memories from my childhood of going to see "Mrs. Davis and her sister Mrs. Solomon" to sell Girl Scout Cookies or Trick or Treat. I was always welcomed with a beautiful smile and she always offered an ice tea or a lemonade. My husband Jeff tells stories of always going to visit Auntie Lou, swim in her pool, talk, and how she made the best ever fried chicken.
Years later, she became "Auntie Loo" when I married Jeff. She and our daughter developed a special bond as well. They wrote letters to each other and our daughter treasures her special gifts from Auntie Loo.
Our love, hugs and prayers go out to Tish, Jay, Michael, Sana, Nicole, Matt, Lonnie, Patricia, Lance, Michelle and Piper, and Leticia.
Vickie and Jeff Rainville
Family
September 9, 2020
Ms. Lucy was a treasure. I loved her laughter and her! She will be missed! I loved taking her for a Sunday drive❤
Carol Mon&#233;s
Friend
September 9, 2020
Please accept my most sincere condolences on the passing of your beloved Lucy. She was one of the sweetest, kindest, most lovable people I've ever had the honor and privilege of knowing. She and Donna would come into the Seahorse on Saturdays. We were going to get together for lunch after the restaurant closed, but Coronavirus hit and that never happened. I'm so sorry we didn't get to do that. She was truly one in a million and will certainly be missed.❤
Kit Cyr
Friend
