Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
2010 - 2020
Lukas Pearson Obituary
Lukas Pearson 2010 - 2020
Plainfield - Lukas D. Pearson, 9, passed away Jan. 28, 2020.
He was born June 15, 2010, in New London. Lukas was currently a fourth grade student at the Plainfield Memorial School.
He leaves his father Larry R. Pearson Jr. of Jewett City, his mother Ana Lamb and Jim Cook of West Haven; 2 sisters Nicole Pearson of Moosup and Eris Darasouk of New Haven, Paternal grandmother Elaine Garriepy of Plainfield, Maternal grandmother Wendy Wiley of RI.
Memorial visiting hours are Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 1-4 PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home, 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield.
Flowers are respectfully omitted.
The family asks you to bring any pictures of Lukas you may have. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
