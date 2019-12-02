|
Luke J. Zinsky, Jr. 1960 - 2019
Putnam - Luke John Zinsky Jr., 59, of Putnam, CT passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 30, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on November 30, 1960, son of the late Luke and Joan Zinsky.
Luke met and later married the love of his life, the late Janniece Deveau Zinsky, at Masuk High School in Monroe, CT. Married 30 years, they built a beautiful life together filled with family, sports, beach vacations and lots of love and laughs as he was always making people smile. Luke is survived by his four children Luke J. Zinsky III of Jewett City, CT, Eve M. Corbin and her husband Christopher R. Corbin of Danielson, CT, Hannah L. Helton and her husband Ethan Helton of Danielson, CT, and Ethan A. Zinsky of Putnam, CT. He also leaves four grandchildren, Hailey, Christian, Brooke and Ella, and two brothers Robert and Edward Zinsky and families.
Luke graduated from New Haven University with a degree in engineering, started his own plastic recycling business and later moved on to pharmaceutical sales. He was a very hard worker but his greatest joy in life was his family. His wife, children and grandchildren were his world. His great sense of humor, optimism and love for a good home cooked meal will be greatly missed. Although we mourn his loss, we know he is back in the arms of his one true love.
Calling hours will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm with a service at 5:00 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove St. Putnam, CT. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019