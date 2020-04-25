|
Lulu S. Schultz 1924 - 2020
MANCHESTER - Lulu S. Schultz, 95, formerly of Colchester died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on November 7, 1924 to the late Edward and Hazel (Shipman) Swan.
Lulu was united in marriage to Warren H. Schultz on September 5, 1942; they were married for 58 years until his death in 2000. In 1958 they moved to Colchester to raise their three children. During WWII, Lulu did her part and worked at EB as a welder; following the war, she was a sewing machine operator in a belt factory and a nurse's aid in a local nursing home. She was delighted with herself to complete a key-punching class and receive a certificate. Lulu loved going to the casino and she loved traveling. She was a devoted wife, caring mother and loving grandmother.
Lulu is survived by her daughter, Robin Kelsey and husband Bert of Manchester; her son, Lee S. Schultz of New Hampshire, grandsons Michael and Jeffery Roraback and great-granddaughters Elizabeth and Rachel. In addition to her husband Warren H. Schultz, she was predeceased by her son Warren "Don" Edward Schultz, a brother Edward Swan and her sisters, Janet Paras and Edith Swan Adams
A graveside service will be held at a later time when friends and family can safely gather. Please visit belmontfh.com for on-line condolences and service updates. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with Lulu's care.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020