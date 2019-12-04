|
|
Lumina Casadonte 1945 - 2019
Niantic - Lumina Casadonte, 74, of Roxbury Rd., passed away unexpectedly at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital on December 1, 2019.
Lumina was born November 27, 1945 in Norwich, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Kurdziel) Cote.
She had been employed as an HR Associate at the Mohegan Sun Casino.
She loved cooking, the arts and was a huge animal lover, who especially loved dogs.
She is survived by her son Sal Casadonte and wife Maggie, daughter Angela Casadonte, brother Richard Cote, by her sister Joyce Shaevitz, and by her grandson Damon Casadonte.
A funeral service will be held Friday evening at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave. at 7 pm. Calling hours will be held two hours prior from 5pm until the time of the funeral service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To leave a message of condolence for Lumina's family, please visit her memorial at www.labenskifuneralhome.com
The Labenski Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019