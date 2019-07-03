|
|
Luther V. Parrish 1932 - 2019
Norwich - Luther V. "Skinner" Parrish, 87, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 at Backus Hospital.
A funeral home service will be held at the Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street in Norwich on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11 am. A calling hour will be held one hour prior from 10 am to 11 am. Burial will be private at the convenience of his family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 3 to July 5, 2019