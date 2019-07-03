Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Parrish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther V. Parrish


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luther V. Parrish Obituary
Luther V. Parrish 1932 - 2019
Norwich - Luther V. "Skinner" Parrish, 87, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 at Backus Hospital.
A funeral home service will be held at the Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street in Norwich on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11 am. A calling hour will be held one hour prior from 10 am to 11 am. Burial will be private at the convenience of his family.
Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave a message of condolence for the Parrish family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 3 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Allen Funeral Service
Download Now