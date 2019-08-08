|
|
Luz S. Macapolo 1932 - 2019
Canterbury - Luz S. Macapolo 87, of Canterbury died Monday August 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Naga City, Philippines on May 19, 1932 the daughter of the late Franciso and Eutropia (Issac) Salvador. On November 14, 1953 she married Feliciano A. Macapolo at Cathedral Church in Naga City, Philippines who died on July 13, 2010. She is survived by six sons, Edgardo Macapolo (Lourdes), Feliciano Macapolo Jr. (Nancy), Jessie Macapolo (Beverly), Leo Macapolo (Nelda), Eugenio Macapolo (Connie) and Nemesio Macapolo (Glenda). Two daughters, Mercy M. Breen and predeceased husband Edward J. Breen and Maria Teresa Revoet (Johann). 20 grandchildren 5 great grandchildren and sister-in-law Beatrice M. Reyes and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday August 10th from 11:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. with a funeral service beginning at 11:30 A.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B. St. Taftville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home, 34 Ledgebrook Dr. Mansfield, CT 06250.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019