Lynette M. Phillips
1940 - 2020
Plainfield - Lynette M. Phillips, 80, passed away Nov. 5, 2020.
She was born Sept. 14, 1940, in Gary, Indiana, a daughter of the late Gus and Helen (Janich) Patredis.
She leaves 2 daughters Kelly (Brian) Birt and Tammy (Lenny) Birdsell; a son Chris Phillips; 2 sisters Karen Prose and Linda LaPorte; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 2 sons Donald and William Phillips.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. Masks and social distancing will be required.
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
