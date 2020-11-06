Lynette M. Phillips 1940 - 2020
Plainfield - Lynette M. Phillips, 80, passed away Nov. 5, 2020.
She was born Sept. 14, 1940, in Gary, Indiana, a daughter of the late Gus and Helen (Janich) Patredis.
She leaves 2 daughters Kelly (Brian) Birt and Tammy (Lenny) Birdsell; a son Chris Phillips; 2 sisters Karen Prose and Linda LaPorte; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 2 sons Donald and William Phillips.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. Masks and social distancing will be required. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com