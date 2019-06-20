|
Mae Frances Riley 1928 - 2019
DANIELSON - Mae Frances (Brown) Riley, 90, of Danielson, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Davis Place in Danielson. She was born in Danielson on November 13, 1928 daughter of the late Percy Brown Sr. and Dora (Ducat) Brown. She was the wife of the late Oliver K. Riley. Mae graduated from Killingly High School. She had been employed as an administrative assistant for the Town of Killingly, worked for the Danielson Town Police, had served as an assistant tax collector and had worked for the Windham County State Marshall's Office. Mae volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary at Day Kimball Hospital and as secretary for the Salvation Army. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her cousin Kathie Shipuleski and niece Joanne Thompson, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend Doris Billings. Besides her parents and her husband she is predeceased by her brothers, Percy Brown Jr., Donald Brown and Carl Brown. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. tillinghastfh.com
