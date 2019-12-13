Home

Malcolm "Bob" Platt

Malcolm "Bob" Platt 1955 - 2019
Canterbury - Malcolm "Bob" Platt, 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by his family.
He was born in Arlington, VA to the late Malcolm and Margaret (Craig) Platt.
On May 14, 1977 he married his beloved wife, Jeanne (Mann) at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Gales Ferry, CT. Together they raised their family while Bob worked at E.B. in HVAC on the submarines, and then as a CAD Operator in the design phase.
Bob enjoyed working on classic cars, riding his motorcycle, and playing golf. He also enjoyed watching the Patriots, NASCAR races and old western movies. He was a jack of all trades and spent most of his free time tinkering around the house taking things a part and fixing them. Bob spent many years coaching his girls softball and basketball teams. However, his most cherished time was spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne, daughters; Heather Platt, Kimberly Platt, and Amber McClurg and her husband Shaun, sisters; Kathleen Ryan (Raymond), Valerie Thompson (David), Candace Phinney (Don), grandchildren; Kelsey Pabon, Xander Hecker, Julian Platt, Owen McClurg and several nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours are Thursday, Dec 19th from 5:30pm-8pm at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT 06360. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, Dec 20th at 11am at Abington Cemetery for Family and close friends, 592 Mashamoquet Rd, Pomfret Center, CT 06259.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Malcolm, to the or the Humane Society of Connecticut.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
