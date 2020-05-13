|
Mancel "Jimmy" Rice 1933 - 2020
Niantic - Mancel J. "Jimmy" Rice, 86, of Bridebrook Health and Rehab Center, Niantic, died May 7, 2020 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London Ct. after a brief illness with Covid-19.
Jimmy was an avid Red Sox fan and could tell you anything about them including stats. He also loved reading, especially James Patterson.
Jimmy worked for 30 years as a Hotel Front Desk Clerk and Accountant in hotels located in Mystic. Jimmy was born in Derby Ct. on Dec. 26, 1933.
He was the son of the late Russell Rice and Evelyn (Sadie) Deslauriers Rice. He was also the grandson of the late Frank Rice, mayor of New Haven. Jimmy was the last of his immediate family. He was predeceased by two brothers, Spencer Rice and Russell Rice. He was also predeceased by two sisters, Margot Dugas and Charlotte Pritchett, as well as a nephew Matthew Rice. Jimmy never married and had no children but is survived byhis sister-in-law Bernice Rice of Ocala FL, many loving nieces and nephews including Linda Kyle of Oakdale, Lawrence (Larry) Rice, Gary Rice, Deborah Hurst, all of Norwich, and Sharon Landry of Ocala Florida. He also leaves Stephanie Rice, Pamela Drawe, Debbie Kupfer, Nancy Fortner, Christine Dugas, and Cynthia Aconto and a large extended family.
Funeral service and burial will be private at Maplewood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the current health conditions.
A special thank you to L&M for allowing his great niece, Erin Kyle Sonn of Hanover to sit with him at his bedside while he was still awake and a heartfelt thank you to Kristin Rivard RN at L&M who held his hand during his final moments. His family will never forget your devotion to their uncle when they could not be with him. What you did for him and his family defines who you are. Labenski Funeral Home has been trusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers monetary or food donations may be made to the Norwich Soup Kitchen or the Montville Senior Center.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 13 to May 15, 2020