Maralee S. Thomson 1922 - 2019
Norwich - Maralee Slayton Thomson 97, of Norwich died peacefully at her home October 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maralee was born in South Woodstock, VT on Jan. 13, 1922, a daughter of Harold Boynton Slayton and Lena (Bassett) Slayton Anderson.
As a young girl she moved to Connecticut when her mother married Carl J. Anderson Sr. She graduated from NFA Class of 1941, and was a longtime Norwich resident. Maralee married Arthur J. Thomson on July 16, 1949. He predeceased her Oct. 5, 2011. She was employed by US Finishing Co., before staying hometo raise her children. She returned to work at John Meyer of Norwich untilher retirement. Maralee is survived by her three daughters; Lynn Fontaineand her husband Gary of Franklin, Carol Socha and her husband Joseph of Oakdale,
Shelly Ashcom and her husband Dana of Franklin. She also leaves her grandchildren, Eric and his wife Rebecca, Laura, Jeffrey, Krystina, Ryan, Benjamin, Jack and her great granddaughter Lily Grace. She loved spending time with her grandchildren taking them on nature walks, baking with them and teaching them to garden.
Maralee also leaves a brother Carl J. Anderson Jr. and his wife Elsie of Vermont, as well as several nieces and nephews including a special niece Susan Loiler. Her aides, Amanda and Faith who provided loving care.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, stepfather, her brother Erland Slayton Sr., and her grandson Timothy Socha. Per her request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019