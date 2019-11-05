Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Maralee Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maralee S. Thomson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maralee S. Thomson Obituary
Maralee S. Thomson 1922 - 2019
Norwich - Maralee Slayton Thomson 97, of Norwich died peacefully at her home October 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maralee was born in South Woodstock, VT on Jan. 13, 1922, a daughter of Harold Boynton Slayton and Lena (Bassett) Slayton Anderson.
As a young girl she moved to Connecticut when her mother married Carl J. Anderson Sr. She graduated from NFA Class of 1941, and was a longtime Norwich resident. Maralee married Arthur J. Thomson on July 16, 1949. He predeceased her Oct. 5, 2011. She was employed by US Finishing Co., before staying hometo raise her children. She returned to work at John Meyer of Norwich untilher retirement. Maralee is survived by her three daughters; Lynn Fontaineand her husband Gary of Franklin, Carol Socha and her husband Joseph of Oakdale,
Shelly Ashcom and her husband Dana of Franklin. She also leaves her grandchildren, Eric and his wife Rebecca, Laura, Jeffrey, Krystina, Ryan, Benjamin, Jack and her great granddaughter Lily Grace. She loved spending time with her grandchildren taking them on nature walks, baking with them and teaching them to garden.
Maralee also leaves a brother Carl J. Anderson Jr. and his wife Elsie of Vermont, as well as several nieces and nephews including a special niece Susan Loiler. Her aides, Amanda and Faith who provided loving care.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, stepfather, her brother Erland Slayton Sr., and her grandson Timothy Socha. Per her request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maralee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Allen Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -