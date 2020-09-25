Marcina J. Dionisopoulos 1925 - 2020
Danielson - Marcina J. Dionisopoulos, 94, of Danielson passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center. She was born October 28, 1925 in Putnam, CT to the late John and Antonia (Angelopoulos) Atsales. Marcina married Ioannis A. Dionisopoulos in 1953 and he predeceased her in 2018. She is survived by her children Anastasios I. Dionisopoulos and girlfriend Karen Miller, Constantine Dionisopoulos, Sophia Sarault and daughter-in-law Monika Dionis. Her grandchildren Jamie and Jason Sarault and Marcina and Nazmia Dionis. She loved to sing in the church choir at the Greek Orthodox Churches in Danielson and Norwich. She will be remembered for loving her family. A calling hour will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Water St. Danielson on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 10 to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am. Burial will follow at Westfield Cemetery in Danielson. Face masks and social distancing will be required. tillinghastfh.com