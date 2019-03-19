|
|
Margaret "Peg" Frechette 1937 - 2019
Preston - Margaret "Peg" Frechette 81, died Friday morning, March 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Manhattan, NY on December 2, 1937 the daughter of the late Frederick and Mae (Bannon) Bottcher. Peg was last employed as a Nuclear X-ray Technician at the former United Corp. in Montville before retiring. Shew as married to Roland O. Frechette who died on July 12, 2011. She is survived by her two sons: John J. Horan and his wife Shirley of Uncasville and Stephen Horan and his wife Cheryl of Preston, one daughter: Janet Mallett and her husband Bruce of Voluntown, brother Frederick Bottcher of Wallkill, NY, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one daughter Norine O'Leary and one sister Dorothy Bottcher.
Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019