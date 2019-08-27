|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Kramarewicz Died Aug. 2019
Norwich - Margaret "Peggy" (Barry) Kramarewicz, 58, of Norwich, died unexpectedly on Sat., Aug. 24 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Paul B. Kramarewicz for 33 years.
Most of her Margaret's career was spent in banking. She served as Vice-President of Operations at Scient Federal Credit Union in Groton. Most recently she worked in the Norwich school system as a teacher's aide. "Mrs. K" had a gift for working with young children easily forming close bonds with them.
In addition to her husband Paul, she is survived by three brothers, Richard Hansen, Frederick Barry, and David Barry and wife Linda; sister Cathy Brosnan and husband Bill; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Charles and Joan Barry; sister Mary Ross; and brother Charles Barry, Jr.
The funeral will assemble on Friday at 9:00 am at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Mary Church. Burial will at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thurs. from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to a favorite .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019