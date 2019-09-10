|
|
Margaret M. Dexter 1942 - 2019
Putnam - Margaret M. Dexter 77, beloved wife of Robert Dexter, of Putnam died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Westview Health Care Center. She was born April 1, 1942 in Lansing, MI, daughter of the late Alden and Ada (Rice) Chase.
Margaret was a graduate of Woodstock Academy class of 1960 and attended Annhurst College. She worked as an assembler for Fiber Optics Technology in Pomfret, but was most passionate about her nearly 20 year career at Woodstock Elementary School as a teacher's aide working with children needing one on one assistance. She loved gardening, growing colorful flowers from spring until fall. Margaret was an incredibly active person. She was an avid horseman and rode motorcycles from coast to coast. Whether in N.E. or South Carolina, Margaret found walking paths, hiking trails and state parks to accommodate her combined love of the outdoors and exercise.
Margaret leaves behind Robert, her high school sweetheart and husband of 58 years. She also leaves behind her children Mark Dexter and his wife Amy of Woodstock, daughter Margaret Yonchak and her husband David of Fort Pierce, FL, sister Barbara Lyon and her husband Gordon of Eastford, nephew Michael Lyon, many grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by a son Alan Dexter.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westview Health Care Center, especially the CNA's, who took such loving and compassionate care of her on a daily basis for nearly two years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the Ballroom at the Black Dog Bar and Grille in Putnam starting at 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM. All who attend are encouraged to wear bright colors. Yellow was Margaret's favorite. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Westview Health Care Center, Recreation Department, 150 Ware Road, Dayville, CT 06241 or Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019