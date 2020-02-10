|
Margaret McGill 1919 - 2020
Norwich - Margaret "Flo" McGill, 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Norwich on Friday, February 7, 2020.
She was born in Norwich, on May 16, 1919, the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Ferries. On October 26, 1940 she married Richard J. McGill, Sr. at St. Joseph Church, Occum. He predeceased her on March 14, 2000.
Flo was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Church, Occum, and a member of the Rosary Society.
Survivors include her son, Richard J. McGill, Jr. and daughter-in-law Mary (Donegan) McGill of Norwich; daughter, Patricia McGill of Norwich; grandson, Richard J. McGill III of Norwich; and nephew, Victor Noel of Rotonda West, Florida. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Noel and Victory Noel.
A calling hour will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Joseph Church in Occum at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020