Margaret Migliaccio
Margaret Migliaccio 1930 - 2020
Preston - Margaret "Peggy" Migliaccio peacefully passed away at her home on November 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bill Migliaccio Sr. who predeceased her in 2005.
Peggy was born May 20, 1930, the daughter of Rose Marzolino Ready and Orain Ready in New Canaan. She graduated from New Canaan High School in 1948.
Bill and Peggy were married in 1949. Most of Peggy's life was spent as the matriarch of Hidden Acres Family Campground in Preston. She loved to entertain, especially at Christmas.
She loved flowers, her pets, traveling, but more than anything she loved her family.
Peggy is survived by her children, William Jr. (Priscilla) Migliaccio, Lucia (Ed) Gonsowski, and Michael Migliaccio. She was the grandmother to Ashley, Mandi and William III (Max) Migliaccio; Trey, Colby and Lauren Gonsowski; Tyler, Leah and Joey Migliaccio. Also her caregiver for the past decade, Wendy Kuzenka.
In addition to her husband, Margaret was predeceased by all her siblings.
A celebration of life will be held in June of 2021 when it is safe to do so.
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
