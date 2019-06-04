Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church, Haigh Ave., Niantic
Niantic - Margaret Teresa McKenna, 88, of Niantic, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Margaret was retired from the WM Backus Hospital in Norwich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Thursday in St. Agnes Church followed by a reception at 12:30 PM at Great Neck Country Club. Interment will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society www.svpdusa.org to benefit the poor. Donations in memory of Margaret McKenna can be made online, or sent directly to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave, Niantic, CT 06357.
Condolences may be shared on Margaret's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 4 to June 6, 2019
