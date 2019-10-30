|
|
Margaret "Marge" Yacinski 1933 - 2019
Uncasville - Margaret "Marge" Yacinski, 86, of Uncasville resident, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Marge was the daughter of Nellie and Joseph Dislo. She was born in Montville, CT where she resided her entire life.
She was a 1951 graduate of NFA. In the early 1950s she worked as a secretary at Connecticut Light and Power Company, then as an executive secretary and eventually, word processing manager at Robertson Paper Box Company through to her retirement in the 1980s. She married the love of her life and her best friend, Stanley "Joe" Yacinski in 1956.
Marge loved homemaking, gardening, knitting, frequent stays on Cape Cod and especially polka dancing.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stanley Yacinski and her son Joseph Yacinski of North Truro, MA. She was predeceased by her sisters Anne Pickowitz, Helen Grandchamp, Wanda Stazick and Claire Bugbee.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:00 am at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-6 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019