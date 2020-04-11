|
Maria Alletto 1983 - 2020
Lisbon - Maria Alletto passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at age 36. Maria was born on July 15, 1983, to Rick Alletto and the late Suzanne (Allard) Alletto. Maria was a beautiful yet tenacious woman who had nothing but laughter and love to give to all who were blessed to know her.
Maria is survived by her children Kaleb Wilson, Alexis Wheeler, Rocco Wheeler, her loving father Rick, a brother Mike Alletto, dozens of cousins, aunts, uncles and hundreds of friends.
Services will be held at a later date due to the outbreak.
Maria is loved and her family will carry her memory in their hearts forever.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020