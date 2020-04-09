|
Maria "May" Chiangi 1929 - 2020
Southfield, Mich. - Maria "May" Chiangi, died April 7, 2020.
A mother, wife, sister, daughter, "grandma" and friend to all, she was a hardworking 40+ year career nursing professional. She raised a family, worked full time and even made time to advance her degree. May provided loving care for all who needed her help. She was a lover of travel and its experiences along the way.
Survived by 3 children, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all and forever in her family's thoughts.
