Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Cebula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian B. Cebula

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian B. Cebula Obituary
Marian B. Cebula 1928 - 2019
Canterbury - Marian B. Cebula 91 passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 1, 2019. She was born Feb. 12, 1928 in Stafford Springs the only daughter of the late Harold and Florence (Schofield) Bruce and had lived in Connecticut all her life. She enjoyed travelling all over the world, but loved Truro on Cape Cod most of all. Marian knitted constantly for relatives and friends and never met a knitting pattern that she didn't change. After she retired from her career as a bookkeeper, she found a new calling helping senior citizens at the Card Home in Willimantic. She retired again after 23 years there at age 90. She leaves 2 sons Frank M. Cebula of Mansfield and Lawrence (Renee) Cebula of Spokane, WA; 2 daughters Christine (Vincent) Kluczewski of Canterbury and Jane Cebula of Tucson, AZ, 6 grandchildren Mac Kenney, Cristian Kluczewski, Rachael Kenney-Enderle, Andrew Kluczewski, Joe Cebula and Sam Cebula as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family especially wants to thank her nieces Dot Beach and Lana Dawid who visited her often during her final illness. She was predeceased by 5 brothers Donald, Harold, Jr., John, Edwin and Richard Bruce. Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now