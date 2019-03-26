|
|
Marianne G. Berretto 1935 - 2019
Millersville, Maryland - Marianne G. Berretto of Millersville, Maryland passed peacefully in her home on March 6, 2019 with her family surrounding her.
She was born on May 3 , 1935 in Norwich, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Timothy and Esther (Converse) Griffin.
Marianne loved her various collectables. She enjoyed cruises to locations across the world with her husband.
Marianne worked for twenty years at Home Depot. She was affectionately known as the Little General.
She leaves behind her husband of forty five years, Dominick A. Berretto, and children, Joseph Lee (wife Penny), Karen Cholewa (husband Stephen), and Donna Portner (husband Arthur), Grandchildren Laurie Marquis and Katie Lee, Greatgrandchildren Jordyn, Cameron, Landon, and Jaxon Marquis.
She is survived by her sisters Patti Miceli and Esther Armstrong, and brother Timothy Griffin.
Predeceased by her sister Margaret Tatro.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019