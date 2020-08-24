1/1
Marie A. Foley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie A. Foley 1949 - 2020
Taftville - Marie A. Foley, 71, of Taftville died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Bride Brook in Niantic.
She was born in Norwich, May 19, 1949, the daughter of the late Eldon and Alice (LeBlond) Benjamin.
Marie was last employed as an LPN at local nursing homes before retiring.
She was married to Thomas M. Foley Sr., who survives her. Besides her husband, she is survived by one son, Thomas M. Foley Jr., and one daughter, Aimee Foley, one sister, Sister Mary Daniel S.C.M.C., and two grandsons, Rocky Spedaliere Jr. and Anthony Spedaliere.
Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Tom, Aimee, and Tommy. We are so sorry to hear about Marie’s passing. We all have fond memories of way back when. Joan and Steve Eaton
Leesburg, Florida
Joan Eaton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved