Marie A. Foley 1949 - 2020

Taftville - Marie A. Foley, 71, of Taftville died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Bride Brook in Niantic.

She was born in Norwich, May 19, 1949, the daughter of the late Eldon and Alice (LeBlond) Benjamin.

Marie was last employed as an LPN at local nursing homes before retiring.

She was married to Thomas M. Foley Sr., who survives her. Besides her husband, she is survived by one son, Thomas M. Foley Jr., and one daughter, Aimee Foley, one sister, Sister Mary Daniel S.C.M.C., and two grandsons, Rocky Spedaliere Jr. and Anthony Spedaliere.

Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



