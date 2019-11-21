|
|
Marie B. Martin 1926 - 2019
Baltic - Marie Blanche Martin, age 93, of Baltic CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 19 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London CT.
She was born in Springfield MA on June 28, 1926. Marie Blanche was the first of five children and a daughter of the late Philippe and Angelina (Bibeau) Comtois. She married Leonard P Martin on December 28 1946 by Rev Herbert F. Carroll at Saint Mary's Church in Longmeadow, MA. They resided in Springfield MA from 1947-1948 then New London CT from 1949 until 1951; returned to Springfield MA until July 1954 and moved to Baltic August 1954 till present. She always dreamed of living in a little white house on a hill and that is where she resided for 65 years happily with her family.
Marie Blanche was predeceased by her husband Leonard P. Martin Sr and son Roger A. Martin. Along with three sisters Florence Canterbury, Pauline Comtois, Theresa Brodeur and brother Richard (Aime) Comtois.
She is survived by her devoted seven children: Leonard P Martin Jr. and wife Ellen (Enfield, CT); Alice M Mattson and husband Richard (Uncasville, CT); Donald J Martin (Moultonborough NH); Diane L. Reed and fiance, Paul Scottberg (Myrtle Beach, SC); Marie T. Brunswick and husband John (Crystal Falls MI); John A. Martin (Baltic, CT); and Paul F. Martin and wife Veronica Sanchez (Baltic CT). Brother-in-laws Andre Martin (Garland TX), Eugene Brodeur (Jensen Beach FL) and Gertrude Comtois (Springfield MA) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie Blanche is survived by her 13 grandchildren: Roger John, Kristie, Christopher, Cynthia, Matthew, Daniel, Nicole, Michael, Jennifer, Kimberly, Jacob, Valerie and Paul Jr. 11 great grandchildren: Farrah, Deanna, Kayla, Christopher, Thomas, Aiden, Kaylan, Teagan, Kevin, Hallie and Ada. She enjoyed their visits and eating ice cream and cookies.
Marie Blanche life was dedicated to raising her children and ensuring all their needs were met. Her Sunday roast beef dinners is a memory that her children will cherish forever because it showed the love she had for all of them. With the grandchildren and great grandchildren she enjoyed watching them grow and always had a hug to give.
With such a large family she always enjoyed attending the annual family picnic that are held at son's Leonard and daughter in laws Ellen's house for the past 40 years. In the early years her homemade fudge was one of the anticipated foods at the picnic.
She was a long time member of St Mary's Church in Baltic, CT and the Rosary Society.
Calling hours will be on Sunday November 24, 2019 from 1-4pm at Guillot's Funeral Home on 75 South B Street, Taftville, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday November 25, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church in Baltic meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Baltic.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marie Blanche Martin memory to St Mary's Church 70 West Main St Baltic CT 06330.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019