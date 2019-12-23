|
Marie Crane 1930 - 2019
Norwich - Marie Tedeschi Crane of Norwich passed away peacefully at home Thursday evening December 19th. She was a beloved mother and homemaker, who dedicated her life to her family. Marie was well known amongst family and friends for her kind heart and her talent for baking desserts and other treats. She was also an avid knitter and sewer. Marie was a long time member of the CT Starcraft Campers Assoc. and enjoyed camping with her husband and family for many years. She was also a breast cancer survivor. A first generation Italian-American, Marie was born in Norwich on April 6th 1930 to Santo and Vincenza Tedeschi, and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in the class of 1948. She received a degree from the Willimantic State Teachers College (ECSU) in 1952, and taught elementary school in Ledyard and Norwich for a brief time before leaving to raise a family. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald E. Crane, originally of Willimantic, and by her siblings Herman, Bruno, and Joanna of Norwich. She is survived by her brother John Tedeschi. Her children and their spouses: June and Angelo Morrone of Norwich, Cindy and Steve Castellano of Scarsdale NY, John and Annabelle Crane of Griswold, Amy and Paul Sipuleski of Baltic, Alan and Jennifer Crane of Northford. Her grandchildren; Cory and James Fogarty of Warwick RI, Stephen Castellano, Mark and Angela Castellano, John and Michelle Castellano, Christina Castellano of Scarsdale NY, Nicholas Morrone of Branford, Nicole and James Garvie of Norwich, Victoria Hartikka of Griswold, Abigail, Samantha and Jackson Crane of Northford. Also her great-grandchildren, Christian and Alana Correll, Zoe Fogarty and Meadow Castellano.
A calling hour will be Saturday December 28, 2019 from 9 to 10 AM at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home 82 Cliff St. Norwich, CT with the service to follow at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
