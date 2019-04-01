|
Marie "Del" (Boucher) Damboise 1938 - 2019
Canterbury - Marie "Del" (Boucher) Damboise, 80, of Meadow Lane, Canterbury, CT passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, early Wednesday morning at her home.
She was born November 12th, 1938, in Old Town, ME. Daughter of the late Edmund O. Boucher and Elizabeth M. (Simon) Boucher. Mrs. Damboise has resided in Canterbury since 1970.
She had been employed by the former Brand Rex Corp for over 20 years.
She leaves a daughter, Dori A. Damboise of Canterbury, CT and a son Richard C. Damboise II of Hawaii. 3 Sisters, Yvonne Currier of Orono Maine, Joyce Perry of Milford Maine, Juanita Griffith of Nikiski Alaska, 2 brothers Edmond Boucher of Old Town Maine, Roland Boucher of Orono Maine, 7 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard C. Damboise, a daughter Bernadette M. (Damboise) Cartland, a son, Darryl A. Damboise.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday April 5th, 2019, 10 AM at St. Augustine Church, Canterbury. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Central Station PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131, or St. Augustine Church, 144 Westminster Rd., Canterbury, CT 06331. Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home Plainfield has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019