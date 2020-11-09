Marie E. Burdick 1940 - 2020
South Killingly - Marie E. Desorcy Withers Burdick, 80, of South Killingly passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 16, 1940 in Putnam, CT daughter of the late Arthur and Juliette (Hamel) Desorcy. Marie worked in retail most of her life but the job she loved most prior to retirement was driving a school bus for the town of Brooklyn. She loved traveling to Florida and especially loved going to York Beach in Maine. She loved her flower gardens, birds, butterflies and decorating for each season and the holidays. Marie was a member of the Brooklyn/Killingly JC's. She loved riding with her husband on his Harley. She is survived by the love of her life, husband of 45 years Del Burdick Jr. (brat). She also leaves behind a wonderful son William Withers Jr. of Dayville, stepdaughters Heidi Silva and husband Rick of Quaker Hill, Joyce Linkkila and husband Henry of Florida, Julie Madson and husband Dan of Tennessee, Amanda Baeten and husband Gary of Arkansas, 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Marie was predeceased by her brother Paul and sisters Jane and Gert. Special thanks to Dr. Raja Fattaleh and his staff for their outstanding care and compassion over the last couple of years and to Dr. Bradbury, hospice nurse Deborah Tedford and hospice aid Jennifer of Masonicare Hospice in Mystic. Special thanks to the people in AA for their prayers, pictures, and cards. Funeral services will be private and there will be no calling hours. Marie asked that in lieu of flowers to make donations in her memory to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 23 Clara Drive Mystic, CT 06355. tillinghastfh.com