Marie E. Rzeznikiewicz 1946 - 2019
Brooklyn - It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Elaine Rzeznikiewicz, best known as Elaine to those close to her, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 73. She was the daughter of the late George and Aurore (Turcotte) Roy, Elaine was born on May 4, 1946, in Putnam, CT. She was a graduate of Putnam Catholic Academy and later attended Johnson and Wales University. She worked at various local businesses and then went on to become a certified massage therapist, graduating from the Bancroft School of Massage. She was able to build her own successful massage business out of her home, and helped relieve the stress and pain of countless others through her work. She was also an active member of Our Lady of LaSalette Church, volunteering in the Rectory and various church activities.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 48 years, Edward Rzeznikiewicz, Sr. Their first home was in Dayville, CT, but they later moved to Brooklyn, CT, where they raised their four children, Edward Rzeznikiewicz, Jr, (wife Lea), Terri Cedio, Andrew Rzeznikiewicz and Amy Rzeznikiewicz Bachand (her husband Michael). She was the proud grandmother to six beautiful grandchildren and eight adorable great-grandchildren. Elaine cherished her close relationship with her sister Cecile Smith (husband Dennis) and loved her two nieces and nephew.
Elaine enjoyed playing golf and bowling with her husband Eddie in their own "Just for Fun League" for many years. She loved to travel, especially spending summer vacations with family and friends at Misquamicut Beach and Martha's Vineyard. She was also an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan, rarely missing a game. Elaine loved to dance and sing, and was always the first one on the dance floor.
Elaine's family would like to invite her extended family and friends to join them at a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Elaine, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Saint James Church in Danielson. There are no calling hours. tillinghastfh.com
