Marie J. Franklin 1931 - 2020
COLCHESTER - Marie Joan (Brescia) Brunner Franklin, age 89, of Colchester and previously of Stratford passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Backus Hospital, Norwich.
Mrs. Franklin was born February 13, 1931 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Luciano) Brescia. Daisy, as she was known to her friends was a retired RN at Meriden Wallingford hospital for over 25 years and enjoyed taking care of newborns. After her retirement from the allergist office, she enjoyed sitting at the beaches in Stratford and socializing with family and friends. Her love of traveling brought her to many places around the world. She especially enjoyed her trip to Italy in 1980 when Italy won the World cup. After moving to Colchester, Conn. four years ago, she enjoyed playing pinnacle at the Colchester Senior Center, going to Mohegan Sun to play her slot machine, shopping and going to lunch.
Marie enjoyed attending her grandson johns baseball games and on weekends in the summer you would find her at the pool with her grandchildren and her great grandson Ryker who brought so much joy to her life along with sipping on a wine spritzer with extra ice on the side.
Survivors include her daughter and caregiver Susan Silvestri and her husband, Mike; one son, Richard Brunner and his wife Marcia; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Danielle, John and Christopher; one great-grandson, Ryker and several nieces and nephews. Marie also loved the family dog Spike and he misses her dearly. She will also be missed by her dear neighbor and friend Ray, Kathy and Thomas Signore.
Due to the present health concern circumstance, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020