Marie Jeanne (Bourret) Rousseau

Marie Jeanne (Bourret) Rousseau Obituary
Marie Jeanne (Bourret) Rousseau DIED - 2019
Sun City Center, FL - Rousseau, Marie Jeanne (Bourret), 92, passed away on April 8, 2019, at Sun Towers, Sun City Center, FL. She was the loving wife of David G Rousseau MD. Born in Montreal, Quebec, she was the daughter of the late Louis Philippe and Gilberte MarcAurele Bourret of Norwich, CT. Mrs. Rousseau, who was known as Jeanne, was a graduate of Wequonnoc School, the Norwich Free Academy and the Nursing School of the former Hospital of St. Raphael's, New Haven, CT, and worked as a nurse. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband David, her daughter Janet Castagna and cared for in her later years by her daughter Kim and son-in-law Michael. She was also predeceased by her sister Marie LaSalle and brother Gerard Bourret. She is survived by her daughters Joyce R White and Kim Melanson and her sons Gerard Rousseau and Robert Rousseau; her grandson Lt Col Matthew Marfongelli and granddaughter Megan Melanson; her sister Patricia Coffey and brother Albert Bourret, and their families. A private memorial service will be held in Florida.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
