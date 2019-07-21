|
Marie M. Champagne 1932 - 2019
Keene, NH. - Marie-Mae Champagne, 87 of Keene and formerly Spofford and Marlow, passed away on July 16, 2019 at Genesis Keene Center following a period of declining health.
She was born on January 26, 1932 in Brooklyn, CT, the daughter of Joseph and Marianne (Richard) Mathurin. She was raised locally and attended Killingly High School.
Marie had always said her career started when she was 10 years old as a caretaker for a neighborhood cat. She learned excellent work ethics at a young age and following high school worked for Grants Department Store, and later at Sears as an Assistant Manager in Danielson, CT.
In 1972 Marie relocated to Marlow, NH with Roger B. Champagne and the two tied the knot on July 7, 1977. They worked hand in hand as proprietors of the Christmas Trees Inn in Marlow and Champagne's Store.
When Marie and her husband sold the Inn to PC Connection in 1985 and moved to Spofford, NH, Marie continued to remain a hard and dedicated worker. She had been employed by Sears once again and Kirby Vacuum, while later working at Filtrine and JC Penny from which she retired at the age of 82.
Marie was a member of The Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed curling up with a good book. More than anything she cherished time spent with her family – especially her grandchildren.
Marie will be dearly missed by her children: Ely Chabot and his wife Carol of Sebastian, FL, Charlene Gross and her husband Edward of Keene, NH, Raymond Chabot and his wife Julie of Spofford,NH, Charlene Champagne of Huntersville, NC, and Charles Champagne and his wife Doreen of Plainfield, CT; 10 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was predeceased in 2012 by her husband of 35 years: Roger Champagne; siblings: Montcalm Mathurin, Madeleine DesRoches, Maurice Mathurin, and Martin Mathurin; and first husband: Raymond P. Chabot.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch Street, Keene, NH with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene. Family and friends are invited to visit at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH, that morning from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.
Marie's family would like to thank the staff at Keene Center Genesis for the love and care they gave her for the last five years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie M. Champagne's name to Keene Center Genesis Activity Fund, 677 Court Street, Keene, NH 03431.
To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 21 to July 22, 2019