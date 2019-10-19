Home

Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
Marie Taylor Obituary
Marie Taylor 1945 - 2019
Norwich - Marie D. Taylor, age 73, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. She was born on November 20, 1945 in Norwich to the late Thomas and Ida (Brockway) Sumoski.
She is survived by a daughter Deborah Bresnan and her husband Timothy of Lisbon, a daughter Carrie Taylor and her husband Keith Milton of Norwich, grandchildren Lee Hultin, Niki Hultin, Jon Hultin, Cory Bresnan, Lilly Williamson and great grandchildren Gregg and Nathan Hultin. She also leaves behind a sister Carol Garrow and her husband Leonard of Valdosta, Georgia.
Family and friends may visit Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich on Wednesday, October 23rd from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Taylor family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
