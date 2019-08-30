|
|
Marielle Barbeau 1936 - 2019
Plainfield - Marielle Barbeau, 83, of Plainfield, passed away at home on Aug 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Marielle was born on July 6, 1936 in St. Erene located within the Province of Quebec, Canada. A daughter to the late Marionge (Gauthier) and Andre Lavoie, she was part of a very large family growing up. She was previously married to her husband Jean Claude Barbeau who predeceased her.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She loved to cook and always made sure that you had enough food and left with a full belly.
She is survived by her son Mario Barbeau and his wife Linda; daughters Chantal and husband Michael McKenna, Lison and husband Peter Clark; numerous brothers and sisters residing in Canada and her grandsons Justin and Daniel Barbeau.
In addition to her late husband Jean Claude Barbeau, she is predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Church in Plainfield Wed Sept 4, 2019 at 11am. Burial immediately following within St. John Cemetery.
http://www.dougherty brosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019