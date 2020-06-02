Marilyn Anderle 1929 - 2020

Norwich - Marilyn C. Anderle, age 90, died on May 31, 2020 at Three Rivers Healthcare in Norwich. She was born at home in Norwich on August 10, 1929 to Samuel and Lydia (Lanoie) Yerrington. She was married to Charles Anderle in May 1966, he passed away in August 1976.

She was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy, Class of 1948. She went back to school later in life and earned her bachelor's degree from Eastern Connecticut State University. After graduating, she worked at the Norwich State Hospital as a psychiatric aide until her retirement in 1995. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, baking, swimming, and long walks at the beach, helping other seniors, spending time with her family and church activities.

She is survived by four children, Richard Tusia of Austin, TX, David Tusia and his wife Meg of Ledyard, CT, Mary Russell and her husband Shawn of Lisbon, CT and Jeffrey Anderle of California. Her nine grandchildren have very fond memories of the summers spent at Misquamicut beach and several intergenerational Elderhostels she took them on. She enjoyed sewing, especially for the family, they all looked forward to the matching pajamas every Christmas. She enjoyed her time with her 10 great-grandchildren and her godson Rob Clairwood. She had several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Russel and Henry and her sister Rosalie.

Many thanks to her longtime friend, Sister Rita Johnson, she had been such a blessing this past year. A big thank you to the nurses, aides and the staff at Three Rivers Health Care.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Boswell Ave., Norwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ministry to the Sick, C/O Annual Catholic Appeals, 197 Broadway, Norwich CT 06360.



