Marilyn (Morris) Blake 1927 - 2019
Thompson - Marilyn L. (Morris) Blake, 92, formerly of Thompson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, Marilyn was born in Cumberland, RI on January 25, 1927, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Hunter) Morris. She was a longtime resident of Thompson, CT where she resided with her husband of 60 years, John R. Blake, who died in 2008.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Charlene (Gion) Blake of Guilford, CT; two grandchildren: Bryan Blake (Abby) of Newton, MA and Elizabeth (Blake) Galvin (Dustin) of Branford, CT; four great-grandchildren; two nieces: Beverly McDermott and MaryEllen Pontbriant; and nephew Brian Morris. She was a sister to the late Francis R. Morris and A. Clinton Morris, and mother to the late Dr. Robert F. Blake.
Marilyn's life was centered around her family. She enjoyed square dancing, lawn care and gardening, and taking many memorable cruises around the globe. Marilyn was loyal to her friends and family; selfless and kind by nature, she could warm you with her loving heart and take charge of a situation.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marilyn's family on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 to 11 am at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be held privately at East Thompson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Thompson Hill Fire Department, 70 Chase Road, Thompson, CT 06277. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 25 to June 27, 2019