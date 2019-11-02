|
Marilyn I. Sweet 1934 - 2019
Plainfield - Marilyn I. Sweet, 85 of Ekonk Hill passed away Sunday morning, October 27th at the Villa Maria with her family at her side. Mary was born on April 10, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Herman E. and Lena (Sayles) Frink. She was predeceased by her husband Stephen B. Sweet. She is survived by her four children. Son Paul E. Sweet and his wife Arlene. Son James D. Sweet and his wife Priscilla. A daughter Sandra L. Trudeau and her husband Wayne. Son Gary B. Sweet and his wife Cathy. She is also survived by a sister Barbara Stott. Also survived by three grandchildren, Brett Sweet, Kristen Cormier and Kimberly Applewhite and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Albert K. Frink and a sister Charlotte Brunsdon. She grew up on the family farm and worked hard all her life. She was employed by the former Majestic Metals, Revere Textile and retired from the Griswold Rubber Company. She was employed for a few years by The Plainfield School Age Child Care program. She was a member of the Sterling and Plainfield Senior Citizens Centers. Mary raised her four children practically alone becoming a widow many years ago. She was baptized into Christ at the age of eighty. She was loved and respected by her children. You would not find a more faithful friend. "Thank you mom for your love and sacrifice".
Calling hours will be Friday November 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home in Plainfield.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at The Sterling Church of Christ, 724 Ekonk Hill Road, across from the Ekonk Community Grange.
Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Oneco.
In Lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Villa Maria Recreation fund, 20 Babcock Ave. Plainfield, CT 06374
