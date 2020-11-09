Marilyn R. Stillman 1929 - 2020
Stonington - Marilyn R. Stillman, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on Lord's Point in Stonington, CT Thursday November 5, 2020. Daughter of the late George and Sophie Kramer, she grew up in Norwich, CT. In 1947, Marilyn graduated from Norwich Free Academy where her lifelong love of art flourished. On March 17, 1950, Marilyn married Ronald Stillman and together raised their three daughters Karen, Ellen, and Susan. Marilyn spent most of her life between Norwich and Lord's Point. She was a lifetime member of Greenville Congregational Church and was employed for 29 years at M.S. Chambers where she was supervisor of the art department. Following her career, she redirected her focus to nurturing children as a Special Education Paraprofessional at Dean's Mill School, in Stonington. Additionally, Marilyn spent countless hours volunteering at Greenville Elementary and Moriarty Elementary schools in Norwich. Marilyn loved flowers and nature and was an active member of the Lord's Point Garden Club. In addition to her many years volunteering at the Child & Family Annual Sale, she donated countless hours to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. She was a portrait painter of note and an accomplished Ballroom & Country Western dancer. Marilyn leaves behind her daughters Karen Olsen and Ellen Thompson and husband Raymond and was predeceased by her daughter Susan Keifer. She will forever be missed by her grandchildren Jennifer Stillman, Philip Thompson, Justin Thompson and wife Mary, Matthew Olsen and fiancé Madison Kettlety and Eneida Olsen. Her adoring four great grandchildren, Cruz Olsen, Claire and Harper Olsen, and Grace Thompson were such a blessing to Marilyn. Marilyn also leaves behind her best friend and sister, Beverly Dodd. She is predeceased by her grandson, Joshua Olsen and her brother, Richard Kramer. Her warmth and smile will forever be missed by her family, friends, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase Street Pawcatuck, CT 06379.