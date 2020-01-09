|
Mario Lonardelli 1931 - 2020
Norwich - Mario "Speedy" Lonardelli, age 88, of Norwich, passed away at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford on January 9, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on August 11, 1931 in Norwich to the late Joseph and Virginia (Barber)Lonardelli. He was married to the late Genevieve (Biziewski) Lonardelli and the late June Lonardelli.
He is survived by a daughter Ginny Lonardelli of New London, grandson Cameron Schaen of Baltic, stepson Michael Falcone of Montville, step daughter Patty Parker of Montville, step grandson Mark Baker of Bozrah, and step great grandson Ben Baker of Bozrah.
Family and friends may visit Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich on Saturday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. A graveside service will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery on Boswell Ave., Norwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Lonardelli family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020