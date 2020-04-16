|
Marion E. Post 1931 - 2020
Norwich - Marion E. Post died April 8, 2020.
She was a CNA for over 30 years, where she enjoyed helping people.
She loved to crochet and knit as well was an avid piano player and sang in the choir growing up.
Marion was very active at Chase Manor, where she lived out her remaining years in Norwich.
She leaves behind many good friends she considered family, Nancy Strogoff, Diane Keeling, Maryjane Haney, Janice Lazeroff, Rosemary Bjorkman and Pat Clausen her caretaker who treated Marion like the Queen she deserved. Marion will be greatly missed by all who loved her and were blessed to have been graced by her presence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020