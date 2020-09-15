Marion L. Emmons 1927 - 2020
Sterling - Marion L. (Rosebrooks) Emmons, wife of the late Austin Emmons, went to eternal rest at her family's Sterling home, surrounded by family, on Sept. 13, 2020.
She was born on the family dairy farm in Willimantic, CT on April 16, 1927, to the late Harold and Lounette (Curnalia) Rosebrooks. Marion was a graduate of Windham High School and retired from the State of Connecticut as Supervisor of the Data Processing Department at Mansfield Training School.
She married Austin E. Emmons on October 4, 1947. Together, they built their home in Columbia, CT. She was a member of the Hampton Congregational Church, Past Regent Governor of Jonathan Trumbull DAR, 7th Degree Grange member (78 years), Life member Mayflower Society, Life member of over 25 Historical and Genealogical Societies in the northeast and NY and Charter member of the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Her greatest interest, after family, was genealogy. Marion published two family booklets and contributed to many genealogical societies and libraries as she traced lineage for families other than her own. Marion and her husband, a WWII veteran, travelled extensively throughout the entire United States.
She is survived by a daughter, Sue Gray (Russell), of Sterling, CT; sister, Ruth Rosebrooks of Granby, CT; grandchildren: Rebecca (Allen) Gervais, Mason Gray, Deborah (Nicholas) Sharpe, all of Sterling. CT; great-grandchildren, Jacob (Jasmyn), Clifford, Trevor, Jared, and Brianna Gervais; Lillian and Russell Sharpe; great great-granddaughter, Hannah Gervais. Texas family, daughter-in-law, E. Roberta Emmons; grandchildren, Erik (Lori) and Elise (Howard) Bristow; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Kira and Elian Emmons and Rory Bristow, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Gene Emmons, great-granddaughter, Hannah Gervais, and a sister, Ethel Larkin.
The family extends special thanks to Ruby Babcock for her loving care and Barbara McShane for her kind service.
Because of Covid-19, burial is private in the North Cemetery, Hampton, CT.
Donations may be sent to Ekonk Community Grange c/o Jody Cameron, Secretary, 31 Blueberry Lane, Brooklyn, CT 06234 or the Hampton Congregational Church, Emmons Educational Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 65 Hampton, CT 06247.
For an online memorial guest book please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
.