Marion Rose Babcock-Credit 1938 - 2020
Danielson - Marion Rose Babcock-Credit of Davis Place gained her wings on the night of Sunday, March 22, 2020. Marion passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side.
Marion was originally from Foster, R.I., but raised her family in Voluntown, CT. For years prior to her passing, she battled with Parkinson's, but always remained with her kind, gentle soul. She continuously touched the hearts of anyone she came in contact with.
Anyone who knew Marion would say she was a woman who loved to work and provide for her family. She was a social butterfly, who loved music and anything sparkly. She would go out of her way all to help those she loved. The most important thing to her was family and spending time with her granddaughters.
Marion leaves behind two brothers, John and Donald, and a sister Alice. She also leaves a son, Martin Credit, a daughter, Sandra Hutchinson, three granddaughters, Marie Tabb, Candy Jordan and Savanna Robillard; as well as six great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson. Marion is predeceased by multiple siblings and a granddaughter.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020